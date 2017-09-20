 Skip Nav
Why This Controversial Organizing Method Is Exactly What You Need
20 Brilliant Organizational Hacks For Every Room
11 Genius Bathroom Organization Products You Need to Get From Ikea
23 Home Gifts to DIY For Your Secret Santa Exchange

Between office celebrations, friendly gatherings, and extended family parties, the pressure to have a supply of little gifts on hand starts to build. Besides being time-consuming, shopping for all those perfect gifts can be tiresome, and trying to keep up the spirit of giving without getting stressed out is a challenge.

If you'd like to save money while still giving unique and stylish gifts for the home, then DIY is the way to go. Here are 23 fantastic and easy DIY gifts that will make you the coolest Secret Santa in the room.

Temporary Tattoo Mug
Stamped Snack Bags
Lavender Candles
Velvet Died Pillows
Note Monkeys
Collage Art
Room Spray
Salt-Dough Ornaments
Embroidery Hoop Bulletin Board
Copper-Dipped Glasses
Mason Jar Soap Dispenser
Map Coasters
Pom Basket
Embroidery Wall Art
Marble Base Earring Holder
Beeswax Candles
Hanging Terrarium
Painted Tree Stump
Home Key Fob
Painted Cutting Boards
Leather Catchall
Abstract Diamonds
Gilded Pencil Holder
Latest Home & Garden
