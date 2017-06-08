Lush's New Limited-Edition Shark Soap Is Just Fin-Tastic!

Once again, Lush is using it's power to do good. This time the brand is supporting World Oceans Day on June 8 by re-releasing the limited-edition Shark Fin Soap ($6). What's so cool is that 100 percent of sales will go to support the completion of the late Rob Stewart's documentary called Sharkwater: Extinction (the Canadian filmmaker passed away during a scuba-diving incident while filming this piece). Every year, up to 100 million sharks are killed to make shark fin soup, and this raises awareness about that.

The Shark Fin Soap is also beneficial to you — and your skin. It contains hydrating seaweed, exfoliating fine sea salt, and cooling lime oil. Plus, it has aromatic qualities, as the herbal fragrance will remind you of being at the beach. As Lush says on its site, you can now "swim" with the sharks and help protect them, too!