Exclusive: See Every Product in MAC's Snowball Holiday Collection

We hope you've been nice this year, because MAC definitely has some new goods you'll want to be asking for from Santa. If not, prepare to be a bit naughty with your wallet. The brand's highly anticipated "Snowball" holiday collection is absolutely enchanting.

Let's start with the product lineup. There are snowflake-embossed eye-shadow singles in shimmery shades, a lip kit of 12 minis, perfume-lipstick duos, and shiny silver and gold makeup brush sets. There's even a set of gold false eyelashes that are ridiculously extra but, let's be real: if there's any time of year to really flex, the holidays are it.

The packaging is fawn-worthy, too. With gilded lipstick bullets, festive rose gold sequin makeup bags, and metallic silver and gold-bedazzled palettes, these gifts won't even require wrapping. We need to give a special shoutout to the puffball-embellished pouches, because can you even? We're shook over how cute they are, truly.

Ahead, we've got an exclusive first look at all the products and prices in the collection, launching Oct. 5. Warning: the more you scroll, the more you'll fall in love. Here's to hoping Kris Kringle is feeling extra generous this year.

MAC Mini Lipstick Kit
MAC Mini Lipstick Kit
MAC Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Stylishly Merry
MAC Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Frostwinked
MAC Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Delicate Drift
MAC Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Starry Starry Night
MAC Extra Dimension Eye Shadow in Stylishly Merry
MAC Face Powder
MAC Face Powder in Happy Go Dazzingly
MAC Face Powder
MAC Face Powder in Here Comes Joy
MAC Festive Bling Adornment
MAC Lash in 36 Gold ($17)
MAC Lash in 64 Silver
MAC Lipstick in Elle Belle
MAC Lipstick in Holiday Crush
MAC Lipstick in I'm Glistening
MAC Lipstick in Rouge En Snow
MAC Lipstick in Shimmer and Spice
MAC Lipstick in Warm Ice
MAC Snowball Brush Kit Mini
MAC Snowball Pigment & Glitter Kit in Gold
MAC Snowball Pigment & Glitter Kit in Pink
MAC Snowball Eye Compact in Gold
MAC Snowball Eye Compact in Rose Gold
MAC Snow Ball Brush Kit in Gold
MAC Snow Ball Brush Kit in Silver White
MAC Snowball Shadescents Kit in Créme D'Nude
MAC Snowball Shadescents Kit in Ruby Woo
MAC Snowball Shadescents Kit in Candy Yum Yum
Exclusive: See Every Product in MAC's Snowball Holiday Collection
