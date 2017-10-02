Exclusive: See Every Product in MAC's Snowball Holiday Collection

We hope you've been nice this year, because MAC definitely has some new goods you'll want to be asking for from Santa. If not, prepare to be a bit naughty with your wallet. The brand's highly anticipated "Snowball" holiday collection is absolutely enchanting.

Let's start with the product lineup. There are snowflake-embossed eye-shadow singles in shimmery shades, a lip kit of 12 minis, perfume-lipstick duos, and shiny silver and gold makeup brush sets. There's even a set of gold false eyelashes that are ridiculously extra but, let's be real: if there's any time of year to really flex, the holidays are it.



MAC Is Releasing 14 New Neutral Lipsticks Because You Can Never Have Too Many Related

The packaging is fawn-worthy, too. With gilded lipstick bullets, festive rose gold sequin makeup bags, and metallic silver and gold-bedazzled palettes, these gifts won't even require wrapping. We need to give a special shoutout to the puffball-embellished pouches, because can you even? We're shook over how cute they are, truly.

Ahead, we've got an exclusive first look at all the products and prices in the collection, launching Oct. 5. Warning: the more you scroll, the more you'll fall in love. Here's to hoping Kris Kringle is feeling extra generous this year.