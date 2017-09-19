 Skip Nav
MAC Is Releasing 14 New Neutral Lipsticks Because You Can Never Have Too Many

You can never have too many neutral, your-lips-but-better lipsticks, which is why MAC Cosmetics is releasing 14 new shades for you to hoard.

Fresh off the heels of its second collaboration with Nicki Minaj, the brand debuted a variety of lipstick colors ($18 each) and two new lipglass colors ($21). The new hues span a variety of tones, from peaches, rosy pinks, and sandy browns (because all "nudes" are not created equal). Each shade also comes in classic MAC finishes like Matte, Amplified, and Cremesheen. What we love most is that there's a flattering lipstick for every complexion, from pale to deep!

You can get your hands on all of the new shades Sept. 21 at MAC stores and at maccosmetics.com. Get a better look at all of the nudes ahead.

MAC Cosmetics Amplified Creme Lipstick in Nicki's Nude
MAC Cosmetics Amplified Creme Lipstick in The Pinkprint
MAC Cosmetics Lipglass in Under the Sheets
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Bare Bling
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Age/Sex/Location
MAC Cosmetics Lipglass in N-U-D-E
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in A Girl's Got Needs
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Among the Fireflies
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Baby's All Right
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Bosom Friend
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Derriere
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Easy Babe
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Gossamer Wing
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Mmmmmm
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Playing Koi
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Stripped
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in The Right Note
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in 2N
Beauty News
