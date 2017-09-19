MAC Is Releasing 14 New Neutral Lipsticks Because You Can Never Have Too Many

You can never have too many neutral, your-lips-but-better lipsticks, which is why MAC Cosmetics is releasing 14 new shades for you to hoard.

Fresh off the heels of its second collaboration with Nicki Minaj, the brand debuted a variety of lipstick colors ($18 each) and two new lipglass colors ($21). The new hues span a variety of tones, from peaches, rosy pinks, and sandy browns (because all "nudes" are not created equal). Each shade also comes in classic MAC finishes like Matte, Amplified, and Cremesheen. What we love most is that there's a flattering lipstick for every complexion, from pale to deep!

You can get your hands on all of the new shades Sept. 21 at MAC stores and at maccosmetics.com. Get a better look at all of the nudes ahead.