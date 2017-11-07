 Skip Nav

MAC x Patrick Starrr Collaboration

MAC Is Collaborating with Patrick Starrr to Help Your Makeup Last Forever

A post shared by patrickstarrr (@patrickstarrr) on

We've never seen Patrick Starrr looking anything less than fully fabulous, and a good setting product (along with some serious makeup artistry chops) definitely has something to do with such flawlessness. If you've always wanted to emulate Patrick's good face, get ready to freak out, because the influencer just announced a collaboration with MAC.

The announcement came via an Instagram video of Starrr looking (predictably) amazing in head-to-toe rhinestone, showing off a jar of setting powder embossed with his name in glitter. According to MAC, this product is called Patrick's Powder and looks like a special version of the brand's existing Set Powder ($34). This lightweight, jet-milled setting powder is beloved by users for its sheer coverage and long-lasting properties.

There's no exact release date on this collaboration just yet, but rest assured, it will be here just in time for the holidays. In an email, the brand wrote that MAC x Patrick Starrr will be available in stores and online in December.

We'll be sure to keep you updated with additional details as those come in, but until then, prepare yourselves for Starrr-esque flawlessness this Winter.

