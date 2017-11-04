MAC Is Collaborating With Rihanna's Favorite Fitness Brand

A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

2017 has brought us countless MAC collaborations, from Nicki Minaj to Rossy de Palma. Now, it looks like 2018 will be another year of exciting launches, starting with a newly announced Puma project.

"Your favorite hues take a big step in a whole new direction! Stay tuned for a kickin' collaboration, coming soon. #PumaxMAC #ForAllTime," MAC wrote on Instagram Nov. 4. The teaser video was simply black and white with a silhouette of a sneaker and both MAC and Puma's logos.

There's no further info for now, so all we're left to do is speculate what this collaboration could be. A clothing/makeup collection combo? A new palette? Sweat-proof makeup for working out like we've been seeing lately? The possibilities are endless.

We at least know the surprising pair already have one thing in common: Rihanna. In 2014, the music and fashion icon became Puma's creative director for women's collections. She has since made Fenty Puma by Rihanna one of the most talked-about collections and shows of fashion week. Meanwhile, MAC collaborated with Rihanna back in 2013 on several product launches (who is still obsessed with the discontinued Riri Woo lipstick shade?). Rihanna, of course, has gone on to launch her own makeup collection with Fenty Beauty.

All we're saying is great minds think alike. And, Puma and MAC teaming up isn't only more of a good thing, it's the best thing.

That's not all to look forward to from MAC next year, either – Aaliyah collection, anyone? Needless to say, get your wallets ready.