 Skip Nav
DIY Beauty
Glitter Strobing Is the 1 Holiday Beauty Trend Worth Obsessing Over
Laura Mercier
I Finally Found the Perfect Makeup Palette — and It Saves Me Tons of Time
Beauty Trends
These Are Fall's 10 Hottest Brunette Hues, According to Hair Pros
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Bless Us All! There Are Even MORE Products Coming to the MAC x Patrick Starrr Collection

Just one week after announcing that a Patrick Starrr x MAC Collaboration is hitting shelves just in time for the holidays, we've learned that the line will include even more goodies than we first thought. As previously reported, the beauty influencer will release Patrick's Powder, a limited-edition version of the brand's iconic Set Powder.

Now we know that the line will include a total of 12 products for the face. Two eye shadow quads along with three lipsticks, glosses, liners, and the previously mentioned powder are all coming to MAC counters and the brand's website on Dec. 14.

You'll have until Jan. 11, 2018, to shop this collection, so even if Santa misplaces the collection on Dec. 25, you'll still have time to make your own dreams come true.

Want to see the full collection? We don't blame you — see MAC x Patrick Starrr in full force ahead.

MAC x Patrick Starrr Eyeshadow Quad Palette in Goalgetter
MAC x Patrick Starrr Eyeshadow Quad Palette in Goalgetter
MAC x Patrick Starrr Eyeshadow Quad Palette in Glam AF
MAC x Patrick Starrr Eyeshadow Quad Palette in Glam AF
MAC x Patrick Starrr Set Powder in Patrick's Powder
MAC x Patrick Starrr Lipglass in She Betta Werrrk
MAC x Patrick Starrr Lipglass in Patrick Woo
MAC x Patrick Starrr Lipglass in Mama Starrr
MAC x Patrick Starrr in She Betta Werrrk
MAC x Patrick Starrr in Mama Starrr
MAC x Patrick Starrr in Patrick Woo
MAC x Patrick Starrr Lip Pencil in Mahogany
MAC x Patrick Starrr Lip Pencil in Brick
MAC x Patrick Starrr Lip Pencil in Edge to Edge
MAC x Patrick Starrr Full Collection
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Patrick StarrrFall BeautyHoliday BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsMAC CosmeticsHolidayBeauty ProductsMakeup
Holiday Beauty
25 Holiday-Scented Beauty Products That Will Make You Hungry Just Reading This
by Kristin Granero
Cranberry Makeup and Skincare Products For Thanksgiving
Holiday Beauty
The 15 Best Cranberry Beauty Products to Match Your Thanksgiving Sauce
by Alaina Demopoulos
Latin New Year's Travel Superstitions
Holiday
6 New Year's Eve Superstitions That Will Increase Your Chances For Travel in 2017
by Vivian Nunez
Best Red Lipsticks 2017
Beauty Trends
21 of the Best Red Lipsticks Ever, According to Our Instagram Followers
by Aimee Simeon
Easy Halloween Costume Ideas With Eyeliner
DIY Beauty
Easy Halloween Costumes You Can Create With Black Liner
by Rachel Adler
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds