Bless Us All! There Are Even MORE Products Coming to the MAC x Patrick Starrr Collection

Just one week after announcing that a Patrick Starrr x MAC Collaboration is hitting shelves just in time for the holidays, we've learned that the line will include even more goodies than we first thought. As previously reported, the beauty influencer will release Patrick's Powder, a limited-edition version of the brand's iconic Set Powder.

Now we know that the line will include a total of 12 products for the face. Two eye shadow quads along with three lipsticks, glosses, liners, and the previously mentioned powder are all coming to MAC counters and the brand's website on Dec. 14.

You'll have until Jan. 11, 2018, to shop this collection, so even if Santa misplaces the collection on Dec. 25, you'll still have time to make your own dreams come true.

Want to see the full collection? We don't blame you — see MAC x Patrick Starrr in full force ahead.