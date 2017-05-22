Makeup Revolution Blushing Hearts Highlighter
This Highlighter Will Make Your Heart Flutter
Our highlighter collections are starting to take up serious real estate in our makeup battle stations, but we couldn't resist adding the new Makeup Revolution Blushing Hearts Highlighter ($7) to the bunch. The adorable heart-shaped highlighter is an Ulta exclusive and includes three blended shades merged together for a subtly shimmery, light-golden highlight.
For makeup addicts on a budget, this is an awesome buy. The cute packaging is an excellent dupe for the Too Faced Love Light Prismatic Highlighter ($30) but at a fraction of the price.
This covetable highlighter is further proof you don't have to spend a lot to get high-quality, gorgeous-looking makeup.