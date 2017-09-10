What I Learned as a Makeup Artist From Other Lead Makeup Artists Backstage at NYFW

I remember being 21 years old, doing makeup backstage for my first-ever Fashion Week show — and I was so nervous (while keeping it super calm on the outside)! Since then, for the past nine years I've gone on to work countless catwalks with leading designers and beauty brands. In the process, I've been interviewed by many editors (including POPSUGAR, as you can see!).

This year for New York Fashion Week Fall 2017, I decided to try something different and be the reporter. I thought it would be fun to take on a different role backstage and interview other lead makeup artists about their processes of creating these beautiful makeup looks. My goal: learn new tricks and tips. Here's what I discovered.