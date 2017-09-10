 Skip Nav
What I Learned as a Makeup Artist From Other Lead Makeup Artists Backstage at NYFW

I remember being 21 years old, doing makeup backstage for my first-ever Fashion Week show — and I was so nervous (while keeping it super calm on the outside)! Since then, for the past nine years I've gone on to work countless catwalks with leading designers and beauty brands. In the process, I've been interviewed by many editors (including POPSUGAR, as you can see!).

This year for New York Fashion Week Fall 2017, I decided to try something different and be the reporter. I thought it would be fun to take on a different role backstage and interview other lead makeup artists about their processes of creating these beautiful makeup looks. My goal: learn new tricks and tips. Here's what I discovered.

Use White Eye Shadow in the Center of the Eyelid
Mix Oil in With Your Foundation
Use Peach Eye Shadow on Your Cheeks
Apply Eyeliner Pencil With a Brush
Foundation Does Not Have to Be Used All Over
Diffuse Your Eye Shadow With a Clean Brush
Apply Metallic Lipsticks on the Cheeks
Skip Highlighting and Contouring For a Youthful Look
Try Lipstick on Your Eyes
