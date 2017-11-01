Exclusive: See EVERY Product in Mally's Disney Frozen-Inspired Collection

When we first heard that Mally Beauty would be debuting a collection inspired by Frozen, we did what any big Disney fan would do: freak out. And that was only after seeing the ice castle-inspired packaging.

Now, POPSUGAR has the exclusive first look at all the products you'll be able to get when the collection goes live today, Nov. 1, on QVC and they are even better than we imagined. There are two $50 bundles, one inspired by Princess Anna and one inspired by Queen Elsa. Each has seven products including eye shadow, blush, eyeliner, lip gloss — basically everything you'd need for a full face.

The Anna makeup is decorated in a fleur de lis pattern inspired by her dress. The shades are all warm, neutral peach and bronze tones fitting of the redhead. Meanwhile, the Elsa makeup is adorned in snowflakes and icicles. Her products are more cool-toned and include a red lip that'd look striking against her platinum blonde. Each set comes with matching mirror compacts.

The collection will go live for presale starting at 2 p.m. ET (and don't worry, these goodies will definitely arrive before Christmas). Get a closer look at all the treats ahead.