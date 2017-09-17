 Skip Nav
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child!
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up
Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flew Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date

Mandy Moore has so much to celebrate right now! The actress attended the Emmys in LA on Sunday night with the cast of her hit show, This Is Us, and in addition to her exciting success, Mandy also brought her new fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, as her date. The outing marks their first official public event since news of their engagement broke last week. Despite being there together, Taylor let Mandy have her moment as she posed solo in a stunning black-and-white dress on the red carpet. And during the show, Mandy got adorably excited when costar Sterling K. Brown took home the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role on the show.

The Looks at the Emmys Will Hold Your Attention Long After the Red Carpet

