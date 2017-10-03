 Skip Nav
7 Cool Manic Panic Hair Dyes That Will Kick Your Halloween Look Up a Notch

For the hardcore Halloween-lovers, creating a costume is one of the most important events of the year. It has to be creative and eye-catching, and anything less just won't do, of course. If you're also a beauty girl, consider dying your hair a fun color to complete your ensemble this holiday. Manic Panic has some of our favorite bold hair dyes that will totally transform your look. We're talking blue, lavender, red, and plenty more. Check out our top-rated options, and let them inspire your costume for 2017. You only live once!

Asos Hair Care
Manic Panic NYC Classic Semi Permanent Hair Color Cream - Pillarbox Red
$19.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Hair Care
Manic Panic Flash Lightning Hair Bleach Kit
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Manic Panic
Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color
$17.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Manic Panic Hair Care
Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Asos Hair Care
Manic Panic NYC Classic Semi Permanent Hair Color Cream - Ultra Violet
$19.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Hair Care
Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Color Cream
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Manic Panic
Manic Mixer Pastel-izer
$8.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Manic Panic Hair Care
Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream in Pillarbox Red
Manic Panic Flash Lightning Hair Bleach Kit
Manic Panic Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color
Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream in Dreamsicle
Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream in Ultra Violet
Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Color Cream in Blue
Manic Panic Manic Mixer Pastel-izer
