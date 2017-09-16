 Skip Nav
8 Hypoallergenic Mascaras For the Girl With Sensitive Eyes

Whether you're a contact lens wearer or you just suffer from allergies or severe dry eyes, you know that when an irritation occurs, it totally puts a damper on your day. Oftentimes these issues can force you to steer clear of eye makeup, but you shouldn't have to. One nonnegotiable product that most girls can't live without is mascara, so throw out that old formula that isn't working for you and start holding your mascara to a higher, more hypoallergenic standard.

When normal mascara dries up on your lashes, some of those flaky pieces can fall into your eyes, which can cause irritation and sometimes an allergic reaction. Using more sensitive formulas that have less harmful chemicals are less likely to bother someone with more problematic eyes. Hypoallergenic mascaras are becoming more common, and surprisingly, you can find most of them at your local drugstore. Don't sacrifice your makeup routine, and shop some of these sensitive-eye-approved formulas.

Ilia Mascara
RMS Beauty Volumizing Mascara
No7 Extreme Length Mascara
Almay One Coat Nourishing Waterproof Mascara
Tarte Gifted Amazonian Clay Mascara
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara
Maybelline Great Lash Big Mascara
Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Lash Boosting Mascara
Almay Mascara
Almay
One Coat Thickening Mascara
from Ulta
$8.99
Almay
Mega-Volume Mascara
from Ulta
$7.49
Almay
Mega-Volume Mascara
from Ulta
$7.49
Almay
One Coat Nourishing Waterproof Mascara-Thickening
from Ulta
$8.99
Almay
One Coat Thickening Mascara
from Ulta
$8.99
No7 Mascara
No7
Extravagant Volume Mascara Waterproof Black
from Walgreens
$8.99$6.79
No7
Stay Perfect Mascara
from Ulta
$9.99
No7
Extravagant Volume Mascara
from Ulta
$8.99
No7
Extreme Length Mascara
from Ulta
$8.99
No7
Lash Impact Ultra Mascara
from Ulta
$10.99
Cover Girl Mascara
Cover Girl
LashBlast Volume Mascara
from Ulta
$8.99
Cover Girl
Full Lash Bloom Mascara
from Ulta
$7.99
Cover Girl
The Super Sizer Waterproof Mascara
from Ulta
$6.99
Cover Girl
Total Tease Mascara
from Ulta
$8.99
Cover Girl
Clump Crusher Mascara
from Ulta
$7.99
