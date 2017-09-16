8 Hypoallergenic Mascaras For the Girl With Sensitive Eyes

Whether you're a contact lens wearer or you just suffer from allergies or severe dry eyes, you know that when an irritation occurs, it totally puts a damper on your day. Oftentimes these issues can force you to steer clear of eye makeup, but you shouldn't have to. One nonnegotiable product that most girls can't live without is mascara, so throw out that old formula that isn't working for you and start holding your mascara to a higher, more hypoallergenic standard.

When normal mascara dries up on your lashes, some of those flaky pieces can fall into your eyes, which can cause irritation and sometimes an allergic reaction. Using more sensitive formulas that have less harmful chemicals are less likely to bother someone with more problematic eyes. Hypoallergenic mascaras are becoming more common, and surprisingly, you can find most of them at your local drugstore. Don't sacrifice your makeup routine, and shop some of these sensitive-eye-approved formulas.