Exclusive: Meet the 2 New Inspiring Faces of CoverGirl — They're Not Who You Think!

If diversity and inclusiveness are the name of the game, CoverGirl is winning. And perhaps its latest two ambassadors — both athletic stars in their own right — are helping the major makeup brand march ahead at full speed. POPSUGAR is thrilled to exclusively announce that fitness trainer Massy Arias and motorcycle racer Shelina Moreda have just been welcomed into the CoverGirl family. They join a varied roster of names, including Maye Musk (who is 69 years old), Ayesha Curry, Issa Rae, and James Charles.

CoverGirl is certainly shaking up the stereotype that beauty brand ambassadors need to be A-list actresses (though they have some big Hollywood names, as well). It feels like, in 2017, beauty icons look more like nonfamous people. And that's not to say that the recent group of CoverGirls and Boys are not stunning (they are!), but they feel even more relatable than in past years. It's the age of the influencer, and consumers want to identify with authentic voices.

The idea to merge fitness and beauty is not new, but it's definitely becoming a louder part of the conversation. "Athleisure makeup" — which are cosmetics you can wear while you work out and then to do errands, go to brunch, etc., after — is a growing category. And many brands are partnering with fitness gurus, closing the intersection between the two worlds. Another recent example is Pantene's choice to partner with Ruth Zukerman, the founder of indoor cycling studio Flywheel Sports, and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey. But this is the first time we've seen it done by a makeup brand of the CoverGirl scale, and it's proving that beauty is becoming more holistic.

"Today, wellness is increasingly seen as an important component of inner and outer beauty, but you don't often see beauty cross over into the world of sports," said Ukonwa Ojo, CoverGirl's senior vice president. "We want to change that, and it goes beyond sports, too. People have many varied interests that aren't mutually exclusive. This is an important element of diversity, and we should celebrate and encourage the freedom of expression that comes along with it. For us, makeup is a very powerful form of self-expression, and we couldn't be more excited for Massy and Shelina to bring their incredible energy and love for beauty to CoverGirl."

OK, so who are Massy and Shelina?

Massy came to the US from the Dominican Republic at 13 and is open about how fitness essentially saved her life from depression. Her fitness program, MankoFit, is about feeling healthy emotionally, mentally, and physically. She's also a brand ambassador for Target's C9 Champion collection, and she has a baby daughter (Indira) so adorable and gorgeous, you'll likely want to start following her on Instagram ASAP.

Then there's Shelina, who sports a helmet for her profession yet somehow has Giselle waves — seriously. She spent her childhood riding motorcycles on her family's dairy farm in Northern California before getting internationally recognized. Shelina has raced at the pro level everywhere, from the US to Asia and Europe. She is also credited for breaking stereotypical barriers, being the first female to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on a motorcycle and race in the Zhuhai International Circuit in China (she finished in third place).

Get to know these women even better through our exclusive email interviews ahead! Plus, see behind-the-scenes images from their CoverGirl campaigns.