Maybelline Master Chrome Rose Gold Highlighter

Coming Soon: A Maybelline Highlighter to Feed Your Rose Gold Addiction

When it comes to metallics, we have to admit we play favorites. Gold is glamorous, silver is luminescent, but there's something about rose gold that really gets us. That hint of pink hits the spot and, in makeup, flatters every skin color thanks to its mix of both cool and warm undertones. That's why we were stoked when we got word that Maybelline is launching a rose gold highlighter.

The launch is coming later this Fall and is part of its Face Studio Master Chrome collection. It looks similar to the recently launched Molten Gold Highlighter powder ($10), which has reflective pigments to give that next-level glow. We haven't gotten our hands on it just yet, but we already know we're going to love it.

While we wait for this to drop, here are other ways to indulge your love of rose gold in the meantime.

