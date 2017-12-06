 Skip Nav
Meghan Markle Takes Brow Inspiration From This Iconic Actress
Ulta Beauty
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings
Beauty How To
15 Curly Hairstyles For Holiday Parties
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Is Launching a Unicorn Mist in 2018 — Because of Course She Is!
Meghan Markle Takes Brow Inspiration From This Iconic Actress

Meghan Markle's neat, full brows (which were not immune to mid-aughts overplucking, mind you!) are probably going to become inspiration for many salon-goers. After all, word on the street is her nose has already inspired a new trend of rhinoplasty. But where does Meghan get her inspiration from? The answer is: a film icon who's most famous movie poster you totally hung in your college dorm room.

According to Harper's Bazaar UK, since moving to the UK, Meghan has left her arch maintenance in the hands of Mayfair, London, salon Nails & Brows. Founder Sherrille Riley says that Meghan opts for a service dubbed "The Audrey" — named after a certain Ms. Hepburn.

Here Are the Exact Beauty Products Meghan Markle Uses — Including a $14 Perfume!

Riley called the style "modern, elegant, and super flattering. . . . You really can't go wrong with 'The Audrey.'" Why does it work so well on Meghan's face? "You'll notice that her brows are straight and archless, lifting slightly upwards towards the end of her brows. This helps to lift her eyes whilst balancing her features."

If you need any more proof that Meghan and Audrey are cosmic brow twins, then come take a gander at the photographic evidence ahead.


Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Meghan Markle Calls This Popular Beauty Oil Her "Cure-All"
At an event in 2012, Meghan sported a loose chignon and black turtleneck that left her looking like a dead ringer for the bohemian gamine Audrey played in Funny Face. But her thick, uniform brows are what truly sealed the deal of the resemblance.
See??
In this photo, Meghan was announcing her engagement, but by the looks of her brows, she could have also been announcing a remake of Breakfast at Tiffany's.
Like Meghan, Audrey's brows are most full right over the start of the eye, and then they taper off to the other side.
The slight lift at the end of Meghan's brows totally opens up the look of her eyes.
If (slash when?!?) Duchess Meghan gets to wear a crown, she'll basically be living all of our Roman Holiday fantasies.
