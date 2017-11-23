Do You Think This New Melt Cosmetics Lipstick Looks Like Dijon Mustard?

Lipstick can be food-inspired — cherry red or cotton candy pink are two cliches often used to describe different shades. Heck, we've even seen pumpkin lipstick sneak into our Instagram feeds. However, we're not so sure we've ever heard of a lippie taking it's name from Dijon mustard. We also never realized we'd get so obsessed with a shade that looks like a sandwich spread.

But the world is unpredictable, folks, and Melt Cosmetics will release its 710 Ultra Matte Lipstick, which it describes as a "deep Dijon mustard shade" that takes cues from the brand's popular golden brown Baked Eye Liner ($17). A first glance of 710 (above) sparked controversy in the POPSUGAR office. Some of us didn't think it looked like Dijon mustard. "Squash or sweet potato, perhaps, but not mustard," one beauty editor proposed — this could also be because we're writing this the day before Thanksgiving.

But upon closer inspection of swatches and seeing 710 on a model, we have to admit the color is gorgeous nonetheless. We'll pick up the mustard vibes that Melt is putting down.

If you need your lips to match your favorite sweet-and-sour salad dressing, then mosey on over to Melt Cosmetics' website on Nov. 24 (that's Black Friday, y'all) to get 710 ($19) as soon as it launches.

