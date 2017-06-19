Meet Michaela, the 2'6" Makeup Guru Who's Changing the Face of Beauty

A post shared by Michaela (@funsizedstyle) on May 3, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

We're placing our bets now: Michaela Davert is about to be your new favorite beauty vlogger. Born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a rare condition that has caused her bones to be extremely brittle, the 2'6" makeup and fashion maven is the gal behind FunSizedStyle, a YouTube channel that's challenging traditional beauty standards and encouraging people everywhere to celebrate what makes them different.

In her lifetime, Michaela has endured 90 fractures and 25 surgeries, which made it a challenge to form friendships. "People were afraid to even get near me," she told Barcroft TV. "I think that kids growing up didn't really understand the condition, so making friends and being around friends was a little bit harder."

Michaela explains what it's like to live with Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Now at 18 years old, her bones have gotten stronger — and so has her fan base. Michaela currently has 30,000 subscribers, all of whom flock to her YouTube channel to watch her review popular beauty products and share makeup tips while seated in her wheelchair.

I'm up in my wheelchair for a little bit already!! Definitely the fastest ever after an osteotomy :) I won't be able to be up but for a few minutes because of pain but at least it's something! A post shared by Michaela (@funsizedstyle) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Michaela's mother, Melissa, shares the same genetic condition and says she's proud of her daughter for being a high-spirited source of inspiration for those who watch her videos. "I think Michaela inspires people because she is overcoming life's challenges and living a happy life," she told Barcroft TV. "We all have challenges in life, and some are visible and some are invisible. And with Michaela and I, our challenges are really visible."

Though certainly visible, Michaela's condition isn't about to stop her from proudly sharing her passion for Too Faced, Tarte Cosmetics, and more both on and off the camera. "You never really see girls with disabilities in the makeup profession so I wanted to change that and be a new face and a role model to younger girls and just have fun with it," she explained. Right on, girl! If you need us, you can find us binging on her videos all week long.

Michaela reviews Winky Lux's flower-infused lip balm