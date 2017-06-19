Michaela Davert Beauty Vlogger With Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Meet Michaela, the 2'6" Makeup Guru Who's Changing the Face of Beauty
We're placing our bets now: Michaela Davert is about to be your new favorite beauty vlogger. Born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a rare condition that has caused her bones to be extremely brittle, the 2'6" makeup and fashion maven is the gal behind FunSizedStyle, a YouTube channel that's challenging traditional beauty standards and encouraging people everywhere to celebrate what makes them different.
In her lifetime, Michaela has endured 90 fractures and 25 surgeries, which made it a challenge to form friendships. "People were afraid to even get near me," she told Barcroft TV. "I think that kids growing up didn't really understand the condition, so making friends and being around friends was a little bit harder."
Now at 18 years old, her bones have gotten stronger — and so has her fan base. Michaela currently has 30,000 subscribers, all of whom flock to her YouTube channel to watch her review popular beauty products and share makeup tips while seated in her wheelchair.
Michaela's mother, Melissa, shares the same genetic condition and says she's proud of her daughter for being a high-spirited source of inspiration for those who watch her videos. "I think Michaela inspires people because she is overcoming life's challenges and living a happy life," she told Barcroft TV. "We all have challenges in life, and some are visible and some are invisible. And with Michaela and I, our challenges are really visible."
Though certainly visible, Michaela's condition isn't about to stop her from proudly sharing her passion for Too Faced, Tarte Cosmetics, and more both on and off the camera. "You never really see girls with disabilities in the makeup profession so I wanted to change that and be a new face and a role model to younger girls and just have fun with it," she explained. Right on, girl! If you need us, you can find us binging on her videos all week long.