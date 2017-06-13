Our 8 Favorite Mini Mascaras Are Travel-Friendly (and Adorable)

Between packing all of your makeup, skincare, and hair products for a trip, you aren't left with a lot of room. If you want to make sure to bring everything you need, opt for mini versions of your favorite products. We rounded up top mascaras in tiny packaging so that you can have amazing lashes no matter where you are. Besides being space-savers, these minis are also pretty cute. Throw one in your purse to have at all times. Take a peek at our best picks.