Our 8 Favorite Mini Mascaras Are Travel-Friendly (and Adorable)

Mini Mascara

Our 8 Favorite Mini Mascaras Are Travel-Friendly (and Adorable)

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mini Mascara

Between packing all of your makeup, skincare, and hair products for a trip, you aren't left with a lot of room. If you want to make sure to bring everything you need, opt for mini versions of your favorite products. We rounded up top mascaras in tiny packaging so that you can have amazing lashes no matter where you are. Besides being space-savers, these minis are also pretty cute. Throw one in your purse to have at all times. Take a peek at our best picks.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear, Life-Proof Mini Mascara Duo
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear, Life-Proof Mini Mascara Duo

The Bobbi Brown Mini Mascara Duo ($15) will provide you with two different looks. The No Smudge Mascara has a waterproof formula. It also includes a brush with soft bristles that create volume and stiff bristles that will separate each lash. The Smokey Eye Mascara has a brush that carries lots of the formula, so your lashes will be thick. Both options are great to have on hand.

Bobbi Brown
Long-Wear, Life-Proof Mini Mascara Duo - No Color
$15
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bobbi Brown Mascara
Make Up For Ever Smoky Extravagant Mascara
Make Up For Ever Smoky Extravagant Mascara

You only need a stroke or two of the Make Up For Ever Smoky Extravagant Mascara ($12) to get the full effect that you want. Using the brand's 4D technology, the wax in the mascara will envelope each lash and deliver noticeable results. The brush also has a precision tip so you can get to those tricky corners. We like the inky black color of this option.

Make Up For Ever
Smoky Extravagant Mascara
$12
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Make Up For Ever Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Mini Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Mini Mascara

The Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Mini Mascara ($12) is a customer favorite. This pick is great for lengthening if you have short lashes. The jet-black formula is designed to make your lashes curl upward, so your eyes will look very open. Bonus points: the thick brush makes applying to bottom lashes easy.

Benefit Cosmetics
they're real! mini mascara
$12
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Benefit Cosmetics Mascara
Eyeko Mini Mascara Wardrobe
Eyeko Mini Mascara Wardrobe

The Eyeko Mini Mascara Wardrobe ($34) is unique because each product comes in a soft and flexible tube. Each mascara in the set serves a different purpose. The Sport Waterproof Mascara means mascara won't budge, even when you leap into the pool. The Black Magic mascara is excellent for dramatic evening looks. Lastly, the Skinny Brush Mascara will lengthen and get into those hard-to-reach places. You've got everything you need!

Eyeko
Mini Mascara Wardrobe
$34
from Asos
Buy Now See more Eyeko Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mini Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mini Mascara

This is one of our favorite mascaras of all time. The Too Faced Better Than Sex Mini Mascara ($12) was recently named by the Today show as the best formula in the United States. The hourglass-shaped brush hugs and coats every eyelash, making you feel like you practically have falsies on. You'll be glad to have this in your suitcase.

Too Faced
Better Than Sex Mini Mascara
$12
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Too Faced Mascara
Bareminerals Double Up Mini Lash Domination Volumizing Mascara Duo
Bareminerals Double Up Mini Lash Domination Volumizing Mascara Duo

Bareminerals developed a new version of its formula for the Double Up Mini Lash Domination Volumizing Mascara Duo ($16), and we're loving it. It's meant to be the ultimate multitasker by volumizing, lengthening, thickening, and separating all at once. The brush is spiraled to curve so that it gets to all the places you might miss. This product also comes with an additional tube with a precision brush.

Nordstrom Mascara
Bareminerals Double Up Mini Lash Domination Volumizing Mascara Duo - No Color
$16
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Mascara
Lancome Définicils Travel Size Mascara
Lancome Définicils Travel Size Mascara

The Lancome Définicils Travel Size Mascara ($13) is known for being great at separating and defining eyelashes. The brush has specially grooved bristles that are designed to hold the perfect amount of mascara as you distribute it. That way, you won't get too much or too little. This option is great for everyday looks because it will give you a natural-looking finish.

Lancome Définicils Travel Size Mascara
$13
from macys.com
Buy Now
Urban Decay Perversion Travel Size Mascara
Urban Decay Perversion Travel Size Mascara

The small, slender shape of the Urban Decay Perversion Travel Size Mascara ($10) will fit in the tiniest of places. You'll love the creamy texture of the formula because it will glide right onto your lashes. This pick is also beneficial because it contains hairdensyl, a blend of proteins and amino acids that can stimulate lash growth. You'll be getting longer lashes while you wear it. It doesn't get any better than that.

Urban Decay
Perversion Mascara
$10
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Mascara
Beauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsMakeupMascaraTravel
