12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection
These Are the Top 8 Beauty Trends You Need to Know For Spring 2018
Stop Believing These 7 Lies the Beauty Industry Has Told You
Misty Copeland: "Representing Black Women in Beauty Means So Much to Me"

If there's one way to describe Misty Copeland's beauty philosophy, it's all about self-love. The dancer, who made history in 2015 when she was announced as the first black principal ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre, has faced a lifetime of comments telling her she doesn't have the "look" for ballet (read: tall, white, no curves). After proving everyone wrong, she's made it a mission to help other women embrace what makes them unique, too. That's why it was such a big deal for her when she fronted her first-ever beauty campaign as the face of Estée Lauder's Modern Muse back in August.

We recently got the chance to sit down with the dance icon to talk at length about her beauty tips and left feeling completely inspired. Yes, she dished about her favorite drugstore buys, where she gets her facials, and what her top hair products are. But she also spoke from the heart about why she doesn't listen when people tell her to shave her hairy arms, why she's proud of her foot calluses and nose, and how she went from always straightening her hair to wearing her natural texture more often.

Read on for the 10 things we learned from Misty.

She's learned to embrace her natural curls.
She hates overcontouring for one very important reason.
She favors a simple beauty routine overall.
She takes off her stage makeup using one polarizing product.
