Celebrate the Solar Eclipse With These 6 Lunar Products

On August 21, 2017, the first full solar eclipse will occur in the United States since 1979, and people everywhere are really excited. Even if you didn't travel to the path of totality, there's a way for beauty junkies to celebrate long after the eclipse is over. We've rounded up some lunar-inspired beauty products you'll be over the moon for.

Read on to see the celestial products.

Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Crème Pigment
Kiss the Moon - Dream After Dark Bath Oil
Physicians Formula Summer Eclipse Bronzing & Shimmery Face Powder
Beauty Dust by Moon Juice
RMS Beauty Lunar Eye Polish
Lush Metamorphosis Bath Bomb
Rituel de Fille
Inner Glow Crème Pigment
from Credo
$29
Wolf & Badger
Kiss the Moon - Dream After Dark Bath Oil
from Wolf & Badger
$52
Physicians Formula
Summer Eclipse Bronzing & Shimmery Face Powder
from Ulta Beauty
$13
Need Supply Co.
Beauty Dust by Moon Juice
from Need Supply Co.
$38
RMS Beauty
Lunar Eye Polish
from Smallflower
$28
Lush Metamorphosis Bath Bomb
from lushusa.com
$9
