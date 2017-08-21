Moon Beauty Products
Celebrate the Solar Eclipse With These 6 Lunar Products
On August 21, 2017, the first full solar eclipse will occur in the United States since 1979, and people everywhere are really excited. Even if you didn't travel to the path of totality, there's a way for beauty junkies to celebrate long after the eclipse is over. We've rounded up some lunar-inspired beauty products you'll be over the moon for.
Read on to see the celestial products.
Kiss the Moon - Dream After Dark Bath Oil
$52
from Wolf & Badger
Summer Eclipse Bronzing & Shimmery Face Powder
$13
from Ulta Beauty
Beauty Dust by Moon Juice
$38
from Need Supply Co.
