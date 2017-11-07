The Morphe Holiday Line Is Here, and Just WAIT Until You See the Blinged-Out Brushes

'Tis the season to spend, spend, spend on limited edition holiday goodies and sets. We won't judge you for making it rain all over Sephora for the sake of having a merry and bright holiday, but just so you know, you can also reap the rewards of luxe beauty under $100.

Don't believe us? Look no further than Morphe's just-released Holiday Collection, which includes perhaps the most extra makeup brushes known to humanity — with a relatively inexpensive price tag.

In fact, aside from the aforementioned bougie bristles, most everything in this line checks out well under $50. For instance, you can score a metallic gold lipstick (hello, New Year's Eve) for $12, or a 15 pan palette for $15 — yup, that's one dollar for every shadow shade.

According to the Morphe, this is the cult-favorite brand's biggest holiday collection to date, and much like the perennially sold-out Jaclyn Hill palettes, it also features a popular influencer as the campaign's face. James Charles modeled for all the product imagery.

And even though the brand just hit Ulta shelves for the first time this Fall, the Holiday Collection is only available on Morphe's website. Ahead, find all eighteen products in the beyond-glamorous lineup.