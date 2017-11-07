 Skip Nav
The Morphe Holiday Line Is Here, and Just WAIT Until You See the Blinged-Out Brushes

'Tis the season to spend, spend, spend on limited edition holiday goodies and sets. We won't judge you for making it rain all over Sephora for the sake of having a merry and bright holiday, but just so you know, you can also reap the rewards of luxe beauty under $100.

Don't believe us? Look no further than Morphe's just-released Holiday Collection, which includes perhaps the most extra makeup brushes known to humanity — with a relatively inexpensive price tag.

In fact, aside from the aforementioned bougie bristles, most everything in this line checks out well under $50. For instance, you can score a metallic gold lipstick (hello, New Year's Eve) for $12, or a 15 pan palette for $15 — yup, that's one dollar for every shadow shade.

According to the Morphe, this is the cult-favorite brand's biggest holiday collection to date, and much like the perennially sold-out Jaclyn Hill palettes, it also features a popular influencer as the campaign's face. James Charles modeled for all the product imagery.

And even though the brand just hit Ulta shelves for the first time this Fall, the Holiday Collection is only available on Morphe's website. Ahead, find all eighteen products in the beyond-glamorous lineup.

Morphe Bling It On Makeup Brush Set
$79
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe 39A Dare to Create Eye Shadow Palette
$32
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe 15D Day Slayer Eye Shadow Palette
$15
from morphebrushes.com
15N Night Master Eye Shadow Palette
$15
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Eye Slay Brush Set
$18
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Complexion Goals Brush Set
$25
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Draw Attention Bold Eye and Lip Liner Kit
$19
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Draw Attention Neutral Eye and Lip Liner Kit
$19
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Weapons of Mass Seduction Smoky Eye Kit
$15
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Paint the Town Red
$12
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Master of Metallics Cream Eye Shadow Set
$12
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Paint the Town Nude
$12
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Daring Metallic Liquid Lipstick in Goldie
$12
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Daring Metallic Liquid Lipstick in Lustre
$12
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Daring Metallic Liquid Lipstick in Sleek
$12
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Daring Metallic Liquid Lipstick in Sleek
$12
from morphebrushes.com
Morphe Daring Metallic Liquid Lipstick in Spotlight
$12
from morphebrushes.com
