These Are the 10 Most Googled Beauty Brands of 2017

This year was an insane one in every way, including within the beauty sector. From the launch of Rihanna's groundbreaking makeup collection Fenty Beauty to the insane rise of multilevel marketing brands like LipSense, there was no shortage of new releases, innovations, and 'grammable goods. Ahead, find which beauty brands people were most curious about in 2017, and read the rest of Google's fascinating year-end report right here.