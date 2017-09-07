 Skip Nav
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings
These Braided Brows Are Next-Level Weird, and We're Here for It
This Easy DIY Proves Anyone Can Do Pin Curls Like a Pro
The 10 Throwback Hollywood Hairstyles That Are Still Chic in 2017

Twiggy's adorable blond pixie; Pam Grier's gorgeous natural Afro; Jennifer Aniston's long, silky layers that resulted in every hairdresser in the nation being well-acquainted with her 'do . . . These, and the seven other haircuts we're showcasing today, are examples of iconic haircuts that made so much of an impact back then that they continue to remain relevant via today's celebrities. With expertise from hair pros, we're discussing each of these haircuts, noting how they've been modernized (if changed at all), and offering styling tips so you can wear the looks yourself.

Iconic Reference: Twiggy
Modern-Day Celeb Wearing the Look: Michelle Williams
Iconic Reference: Mariah Carey Circa 1991
Modern-Day Celeb Wearing the Look: Zendaya
Iconic Reference: Britney Circa 2003
Modern-Day Celeb Wearing the Look: Jennifer Lawrence
Iconic Reference: Sinéad O’Connor
Modern-Day Celeb Wearing the Look: Kristen Stewart
Iconic Reference: Cher
Modern-Day Celeb Wearing the Look: Kim Kardashian
Iconic Reference: Beyoncé Circa 2007
Modern-Day Celeb Wearing the Look: Lucki Starr
Iconic Reference: Marilyn Monroe 
Modern-Day Celeb Wearing the Look: Katherine Heigl
Iconic Reference: Jennifer Aniston
Modern-Day Celeb Wearing the Look: Hailey Baldwin
Iconic Reference: Pam Grier
Modern-Day Celeb Wearing the Look: Inna Modja
Iconic Reference: Jane Birkin
Modern-Day Celeb Wearing the Look: Tyra Banks
