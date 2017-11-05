This Beautiful Lip Balm Duo Will Prevent Your Lips From Looking Beastly

Lip balm isn't the most exciting beauty product — unless, of course, it's an enchanted balm, like the Mrs. Potts and Chip Lip Balm Duo ($12) from Firebox. The adorable set includes two delightfully Disney-themed balms shaped like the beloved teapot and cup from Beauty and the Beast.

Not only do the bite-size balms look adorable, but they also come in two delectable flavors. Mrs. Potts contains pink strawberry, while opening Chip reveals a purple grape version. The duo is small enough to keep in your purse, and the sweet packaging will make you want to take it everywhere with you. Just be prepared to hear a collective "Ooooooh — where did you get that?" each time you use it.



