NYX's New Matte Lipstick Collection Is Gorgeous, but What It Represents Is Even Better

Fact: there is no such thing as having too many matte lipsticks. So make room in your beauty bags for even more, because NYX Cosmetics just launched Luv Out Loud, a new collection of six Fall-ready shades.

POPSUGAR has the exclusive first look at the dreamy range, all inspired by different personality qualities. There's Fearless, a dusty lavender; Passionate, a red violet; Extraordinary, a magenta; Brave, a plum; Brilliant, a pink nude; and Confident, a pale nude. Each of the supercreamy lipsticks leaves a velvety, long-lasting finish. Buy the shade name you resonate with most to remind you of your best asset while getting ready in the morning. Or you can even gift one to a friend to let them know what you admire most about them — at $7 each, you might as well get every single color.

Beyond the amazing hues, the Luv Out Loud collection is also a campaign to spread goodwill. NYX partnered with beauty influencer Angel Merino aka @mac_daddyy to donate $6,000 to The Trevor Project. On top of that, the brand is also giving you a chance to win $10,000 to donate to a cause you believe in.

All you have to do to enter is post a one-minute video with the hashtag #luvoutloud, showing how you embody one of the shade names with your own charitable work. Whether you work at a soup kitchen, donate canned goods, help build homes with Habitat For Humanity, or volunteer elsewhere, NYX wants to hear about it.

Take a look at the new shades ahead, and hear more from Merino about why this is not your average beauty influencer collaboration.