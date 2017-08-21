 Skip Nav
These Are the 10 Most Instagrammable Beauty Trends of Summer 2017
NYX's New Matte Lipstick Collection Is Gorgeous, but What It Represents Is Even Better

Fact: there is no such thing as having too many matte lipsticks. So make room in your beauty bags for even more, because NYX Cosmetics just launched Luv Out Loud, a new collection of six Fall-ready shades.

POPSUGAR has the exclusive first look at the dreamy range, all inspired by different personality qualities. There's Fearless, a dusty lavender; Passionate, a red violet; Extraordinary, a magenta; Brave, a plum; Brilliant, a pink nude; and Confident, a pale nude. Each of the supercreamy lipsticks leaves a velvety, long-lasting finish. Buy the shade name you resonate with most to remind you of your best asset while getting ready in the morning. Or you can even gift one to a friend to let them know what you admire most about them — at $7 each, you might as well get every single color.

Beyond the amazing hues, the Luv Out Loud collection is also a campaign to spread goodwill. NYX partnered with beauty influencer Angel Merino aka @mac_daddyy to donate $6,000 to The Trevor Project. On top of that, the brand is also giving you a chance to win $10,000 to donate to a cause you believe in.

All you have to do to enter is post a one-minute video with the hashtag #luvoutloud, showing how you embody one of the shade names with your own charitable work. Whether you work at a soup kitchen, donate canned goods, help build homes with Habitat For Humanity, or volunteer elsewhere, NYX wants to hear about it.

Take a look at the new shades ahead, and hear more from Merino about why this is not your average beauty influencer collaboration.

NYX Luv Out Loud Lipstick in Fearless
NYX Luv Out Loud Lipstick in Passionate
NYX Luv Out Loud Lipstick in Extraordinary
NYX Luv Out Loud Lipstick in Brave
NYX Luv Out Loud Lipstick in Brilliant
NYX Luv Out Loud Lipstick in Confident
NYX CosmeticsBeauty BloggerLGBTQBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingExclusiveLipstickBeauty ProductsMakeup
