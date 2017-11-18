 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Nars Is Launching a Rose Gold Eye Shadow Palette, and Oh My God
DIY Beauty
The Simple 4-Step Trick to Make Your Lipstick Last No Matter What
Beauty Tips
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Waxing and Threading
MAC Cosmetics
The Best Concealer I've Ever Used Isn't Even a Concealer

Nars Rose Gold Wanted Eyeshadow Palette

Nars Is Launching a Rose Gold Eye Shadow Palette, and Oh My God

Like red lipstick and black liquid eyeliner, when it comes to rose gold, there's no such thing as too much of a good thing. Nars is now hopping on board the metallic hue of the moment, adding onto our growing list of pink-tinged beauty goods with a limited-edition launch.

The new Nars Wanted Eyeshadow Palette ($59) comes with 12 shadows in a range of matte, satin, and glitter finishes. They're all in complementary hues of neutral pinks and coppers, along with deeper shades of brown and red to complete a sexy smoky eye.

The palette will be available to shop for one day only on Nov. 27, Cyber Monday, on Sephora.com. Then, it'll return on Jan. 1 at NARS boutiques, narscosmetics.com, and at sephora.

ADVERTISEMENT

We'll admit we've felt a void on our vanities ever since Huda Beauty discontinued its rose gold palette, so we're thrilled Nars has taken up the torch. Consider all your holiday beauty looks handled.

Related
Your BFF Will Lose It Over These 18 Rose Gold Beauty Gifts
Join the conversation
Eyeshadow PalettesGifts Under $75Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenFall BeautyHoliday BeautyBeauty NewsHolidayPalettesBeauty Products
Humor
Beard Christmas Ornaments Are Here to Make Your Facial Hair Look Festive as F*ck
by Victoria Messina
Best Nars Cosmetics Products
NARS
12 Essential Nars Products You Should Absolutely Own
by Emily Orofino
Customized Barbie Dolls
Beauty News
These Custom-Made Barbies Are Serving Up All the #HairGoals We've Ever Needed
by Victoria Messina
MAC Cosmetics Announces Puma Collaboration
Beauty News
MAC Is Collaborating With Rihanna's Favorite Fitness Brand
by Kristina Rodulfo
NARS Fall 2017 Collection
Beauty News
Nars Takes a Dark Turn (Literally) With Its Fall Collection
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds