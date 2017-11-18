Nars Is Launching a Rose Gold Eye Shadow Palette, and Oh My God

Like red lipstick and black liquid eyeliner, when it comes to rose gold, there's no such thing as too much of a good thing. Nars is now hopping on board the metallic hue of the moment, adding onto our growing list of pink-tinged beauty goods with a limited-edition launch.

The new Nars Wanted Eyeshadow Palette ($59) comes with 12 shadows in a range of matte, satin, and glitter finishes. They're all in complementary hues of neutral pinks and coppers, along with deeper shades of brown and red to complete a sexy smoky eye.

The palette will be available to shop for one day only on Nov. 27, Cyber Monday, on Sephora.com. Then, it'll return on Jan. 1 at NARS boutiques, narscosmetics.com, and at sephora.

We'll admit we've felt a void on our vanities ever since Huda Beauty discontinued its rose gold palette, so we're thrilled Nars has taken up the torch. Consider all your holiday beauty looks handled.