These 7 Conditioners Will Make You Love Organic Hair Products

Lately we've been noticing a rising trend of people becoming more conscious about their beauty purchases. A lot of products out there can be filled with harmful ingredients such as parabens and sulfates. Our hair touches our pillows and faces throughout the day, so it makes sense that we would want to make sure our hair products are also clean and organic.

How do you make sure a product is 100 percent organic? Check to see if it contains 100 percent natural ingredients. Here are a few to look out for: coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, quinoa protein, and vitamin E. Even if some hair products contain these ingredients, it doesn't mean the product is 100 percent natural, but we found a few that pass the test. Check out these conditioners that will give your locks that smooth and silky texture you love without all the harmful chemicals.