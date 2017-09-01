 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 7 Conditioners Will Make You Love Organic Hair Products

Lately we've been noticing a rising trend of people becoming more conscious about their beauty purchases. A lot of products out there can be filled with harmful ingredients such as parabens and sulfates. Our hair touches our pillows and faces throughout the day, so it makes sense that we would want to make sure our hair products are also clean and organic.

How do you make sure a product is 100 percent organic? Check to see if it contains 100 percent natural ingredients. Here are a few to look out for: coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, quinoa protein, and vitamin E. Even if some hair products contain these ingredients, it doesn't mean the product is 100 percent natural, but we found a few that pass the test. Check out these conditioners that will give your locks that smooth and silky texture you love without all the harmful chemicals.

Reverie
Nude Conditioner
$40
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Reverie Lightweight Conditioner
100% Pure
100 Pure Kelp and Mint Volumizing Conditioner
$25
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more 100% Pure Conditioner
John Masters Organics
Lavender and Avocado Intensive Conditioner
$22
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more John Masters Organics Intensive Conditioner
Kiss My Face Whenever Conditioner
$7
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Shea Moisture
SheaMoisture® Community Commerce Mafura Conditioner - 13 oz
$10.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Shea Moisture Intensive Conditioner
Rahua
Conditioner
$36
from Credo
Buy Now See more Rahua Clothes and Shoes
Acure Organics
Conditioner Moroccan Argan Stem Cell + Argan Oil
$9.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Acure Organics Clothes and Shoes
Reverie Nude Conditioner
100% Pure Kelp and Mint Volumizing Conditioner
John Masters Organics Conditioner
Kiss My Face Whenever Conditioner
SheaMoisture Mafura Conditioner
Rahua Conditioner
Acure Organics Argan Oil Conditioner
Start Slideshow
Beauty ProdutsBeauty ShoppingHair ProductsHair
Shop Story
Read Story
Reverie
Nude Conditioner
from Sephora
$40
100% Pure
100 Pure Kelp and Mint Volumizing Conditioner
from DERMSTORE
$25
John Masters Organics
Lavender and Avocado Intensive Conditioner
from DERMSTORE
$22
Kiss My Face Whenever Conditioner
from walmart.com
$7
Shea Moisture
SheaMoisture® Community Commerce Mafura Conditioner - 13 oz
from Target
$10.99
Rahua
Conditioner
from Credo
$36
Acure Organics
Conditioner Moroccan Argan Stem Cell + Argan Oil
from Walgreens
$9.99
Shop More
100% Pure Conditioner SHOP MORE
100% Pure
100 Pure Healthy Scalp Conditioner - Burdock and Neem
from DERMSTORE
$19
100% Pure
100 Pure Kelp and Mint Volumizing Conditioner
from DERMSTORE
$19
100% Pure
100 Pure Kelp and Mint Volumizing Conditioner
from DERMSTORE
$25
100% Pure
100 Pure Yuzu and Pomelo Glossing Conditioner
from DERMSTORE
$19
AHAlife
ARIA Pure Lipstick & Conditioner Set
from AHAlife
$58
Rahua Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
Rahua
Defining Hair Spray, 157ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$37
Rahua
Color Full Hair Mask, 200ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$62
Rahua
Conditioner, 275ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$36
Rahua
Body Amazon Oil, 60ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$57
Rahua
Omega 9 Hair Mask, 200ml - Colorless
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$58
Shea Moisture Intensive Conditioner AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
seriouslynatural
seriouslynatural
sandsunandmessybuns
seriouslynaturalboutique
Rahua Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fairaporter
peonylim
fairaporter
workyourcloset
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds