7 Organic Shampoos For the Beauty Conscious-Lover

Recently we've been seeing a rising trend in the organic beauty space. As we become more conscious about the products we put on our face and in our bodies, it makes sense we also pay attention to our hair. Considering our hair touches our pillows while sleeping, which touches our face and so on, it's important to try and make sure even your hair care steers clear from harmful ingredients like parabens and sulfates. Not to mention, shampoo can seep into your pores while you're showering.

How to make sure a product is 100 percent organic? Check to see if it contains 100 percent natural ingredients. Here are a few to look out for: coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, quinoa protein, and vitamin E. Even if some hair products contain these ingredients, it doesn't mean the product is a 100 percent natural, but we found a few that pass the test. Check out these shampoos that are sure to leave your hair looking, feeling, and smelling great, all without the harmful chemicals.

Acure Organics
Acure Pure Mint + Echinacea Stem Cell Clarifying Shampoo - 8 oz
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Acure Organics Shampoo
EO
Coconut + Hibiscus Sulfate-Free Shampoo by 8.4oz Shampoo)
$9
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more EO Normal Hair Shampoo
Rahua
Women's Voluminous Shampoo
$34
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Rahua Shampoo
Dr. Alkaitis
Organic Shampoo
$50
from Credo
Buy Now See more Dr. Alkaitis Shampoo
Avalon
Nourishing Lavender Shampoo - 32 oz
$13.79
from Target
Buy Now See more Avalon Shampoo
Not Your Mother's
Naturals Tahitian Gardenia Flower & Mango Butter Curl Defining Shampoo
$8.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Not Your Mother's Clothes and Shoes
Shea Moisture
SheaMoisture® Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention Shampoo 13 fl oz
$8.29
from Target
Buy Now See more Shea Moisture Shampoo
Acure Organics Pure Mint Clarifying Shampoo
EO Coconut Hibiscus Shampoo
Rahua Voluminous Shampoo
Dr. Alkaitis Organic Shampoo
Avalon Nourishing Lavender Shampoo
Not Your Mother's Naturals Curl Defining Shampoo
Shea Moisture Raw Moisture Retention Shampoo
