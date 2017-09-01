7 Organic Shampoos For the Beauty Conscious-Lover

Recently we've been seeing a rising trend in the organic beauty space. As we become more conscious about the products we put on our face and in our bodies, it makes sense we also pay attention to our hair. Considering our hair touches our pillows while sleeping, which touches our face and so on, it's important to try and make sure even your hair care steers clear from harmful ingredients like parabens and sulfates. Not to mention, shampoo can seep into your pores while you're showering.

How to make sure a product is 100 percent organic? Check to see if it contains 100 percent natural ingredients. Here are a few to look out for: coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, quinoa protein, and vitamin E. Even if some hair products contain these ingredients, it doesn't mean the product is a 100 percent natural, but we found a few that pass the test. Check out these shampoos that are sure to leave your hair looking, feeling, and smelling great, all without the harmful chemicals.