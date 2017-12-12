 Skip Nav
Celebrity Hair
All the Times Cardi B's Beauty Style Was Far From "Regular, Shmegular"
Holiday Beauty
Gingerbread Latte Hair Is the Sweetest Way to Be Holiday Ready
Diana Ross
A Diamond-Shaped Perfume by Diana Ross Is Comin' Out

Natural Hair Emoji 2018

Finally, Natural Hair Emoji May Be a Reality in 2018!

We were over the moon when we learned redhead emoji were officially coming in 2018. Now, it looks like we'll see another step forward for more diverse representations of people, this time with natural hair.

On Dec. 4, Unicode Consortium (responsible for choosing emoji for all platforms) debuted its potential new ones for 2018. They won't be finalized until January 2018, but so far the curly hair emoji are a promising addition. In the proposal available to the public, the official description of these emoji says that they're "used to represent either curly or afro hair." Natural hair vlogger Ciara Anderson (this photo of her in particular) was cited as inspiration for the emoji. As with all emoji, the curls will be available on a range of skin tones.

Related
Redhead, Natural Hair, and White Hair Emoji Might Be Coming Our Way

Despite the necessary addition of natural hair to the emoji catalog, it seems Twitter was rather underwhelmed with the proposed illustration. "Sis got a whole mullet...deep down we knew this was coming," Twitter account @blkgirlculture critiqued. Many replies all had the same sentiment.

Others, however, were celebrating the fact that a natural hair emoji could finally be an option.

What do you think? Are you pleased with the natural hair emoji or think it could be better? Sound off in the comments.

Join the conversation
EmojisBeauty NewsNatural HairiPhoneTech
Rihanna
Rihanna Explains Why She Won't Use Transgender Models as a "Convenient Marketing Tool"
by Kristina Rodulfo
Gigi Hadid With Armpit Hair For Love Magazine
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Flaunts Her Armpit Hair as a Boxing Badass For Love Magazine
by Perri Konecky
Opal Lipstick Instagram Trend
Holiday Beauty
Holographic Opal Lipstick Is Fit For a '90s-Fabulous Snow Bunny
by Alaina Demopoulos
Ugly Sweater Holiday Nail Art
Holiday Beauty
22 Ugly-Sweater Holiday Nail Art Ideas
by Tori Crowther
E.L.F. Silicone Brushes | Holiday 2017
Beauty News
These 3 New E.L.F. Brushes Are the Most Affordable Way to Do Holiday Glitter Makeup
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds