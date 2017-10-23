Wow! 10 Fabulous Beauty Products From the NEW Neiman Marcus Christmas Book!

Beauty girls, if you truly want to treat yourself, set your sights on Neiman Marcus. The department store just released its 2017 Christmas Book, and we've been admiring it all day long. It's filled with cool clothing, gadgets, and home decor, but it's the makeup and haircare presents that are blowing us away. There are all sorts of limited-edition gift sets and luxe items that any cosmetic-loving girl would be thrilled to unwrap. Take some time to shop through our top 10 favorite picks. We suggest getting you hands on that beauty advent calendar as soon as you can! It will be a great goodie to kick off December.