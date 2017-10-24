 Skip Nav
The Neiman Marcus 2017 Christmas Book Is Here! Shop the 25 Coolest Gifts

It's the 110th anniversary of Neiman Marcus, so the store is really doing things big this year. The retailer's beloved Christmas Book was just released for 2017, and we are head over heels in love with all the cool new products. The gifts come in a wide variety of price points, so there are special items for everyone out there. Whether you're a fashion girl, beauty-lover, tech expert, or decor aficionado, there's something here for you. Sit back and peruse our 25 favorite options, then add a few to your wish list. It's never too early to get excited for the holidays.

Molton Brown Cabinet of Scented Luxuries Advent Calendar
Moleskine Smart Writing Set
Kendra Scott August Statement Earrings
Serenity Pastel Throw
Saint Laurent Limited Edition Ultimate Lip Set
Rag & Bone Crewneck Ruched Sleeves Velvet Pullover Sweater
Chiara Ferragni Winking Eye Glitter iPhone 7 Case
BrewArt BeerDroid Beer Brewing Station
Bari Lynn Girls' OMG/LOL Glittered Acrylic Box Clutch Bag
De Carlini Carrie Ornament
UGG Fluff Momma Mongolian Fur Boot
Packed Party Disco Ball Drink Tumblers
Judith Leiber Couture French Fries Rainbow Clutch Bag
Neiman Marcus Dog Days 7-Pack of Socks
Flyte Light Lyfe Levitating Pot
Diptyque Forét Givrée Scented Candle
Dyson Special Holiday Gift Edition
Belle Fare Silver Fox Short Bolero Coat
Molton Brown Stocking Stuffers Christmas Gift Collection
Xoopar Mini Speaker
Moleskine Rolling Stones Velvet Notebook
Jonathan Adler Optical Illusion Art Backgammon Set
Chantecaille Limited Edition L'Arbre Illuminé Palette
Jonathan Adler Muse Valet Eyes Tray
Beauty Bioscience GloPRO&174 Pack N' Glo Essentials Set
