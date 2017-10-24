The Neiman Marcus 2017 Christmas Book Is Here! Shop the 25 Coolest Gifts

It's the 110th anniversary of Neiman Marcus, so the store is really doing things big this year. The retailer's beloved Christmas Book was just released for 2017, and we are head over heels in love with all the cool new products. The gifts come in a wide variety of price points, so there are special items for everyone out there. Whether you're a fashion girl, beauty-lover, tech expert, or decor aficionado, there's something here for you. Sit back and peruse our 25 favorite options, then add a few to your wish list. It's never too early to get excited for the holidays.



101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over Related