22 Hot New Beauty Launches You Need to Hoard This Fall

As our bottles of sunscreen and heat-friendly makeup start emptying as Summer ends, we've got our eyes set on exciting new beauty offerings for Fall. Like sweaters and pumpkin-spice everything, these new hair, skin, and makeup goods will make you stoked for the last leg of the year. From a hair lotion that repairs split ends to sheet masks for your nails (really), keep reading to see exactly what should be at the top of your shopping lists.

Becca Velvet Blurring Primer
Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation Compact
Kérastase L'incroyable Blowdry Crème
R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder
Philip B. Conditioning Water
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Color
Boscia Everyday Gel-to-Mousse Cleanser
Woman by Ralph Lauren
Moroccanoil Mending Infusion
Peter Thomas Roth 20% Complex Glycolic Solutions Jumbo Peel Swab
Shiseido Future Solution XL Total Radiance Foundation SPF 20
Christophe Robin Hydrating Leave-In Mist With Aloe Vera
BareMinerals Combo Control Milky Face Primer
Rodial Rose Gold Serum
Alterna Haircare Caviar Style Sea Chic Volume & Texture Foam Spray
Belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb
Secret Deodorant Invisible Spray
Le Mini Macaron Rose Nail Mask
TonyMoly I'm Real Honey Sheet Mask
CliniqueFIT Workout 24-Hour Mascara
E.l.f Mad for Matte Eyeshadow Palette in Holy Smokes
Jason Wu Eau de Parfum Spray for Her
