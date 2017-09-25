Something New and AMAZING From Tarte Is Coming . . .

 Skip Nav
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
According to Tarte's latest Instagram "something new is coming..." It's a bird, it's a plane . . . it's a palette! (Duh.) Also, the image refers to it as a palette with a blurred out photo of the makeup product.

In the Instagram, the caption also reads: "Can you guess what it is? Click the link in our bio & sign up to be the FIRST to find out when it drops🍂🍁#rethinknatural."

The image of Fall leaves definitely give a hint that this is a cozy, seasonal item. Fans are writing in the comments that they believe it to be the Tartelette Toasted Palette.

What we know about the Tartelette Toasted Palette is that it comes in a chic tortoiseshell case. Inside, you'll find 12 neutral, warm-toned shades that range from peach to copper. The color names are also inspired by autumn themes, such as Fireside and Flame.

So, what do you think it is? Watch this space as more details emerge!

Beauty News Tarte Beauty Products Makeup
