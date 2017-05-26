Everything We Know About Tarte's New Toasted Fall Palette So Far

Just when you were getting all jazzed up about the Tarte Clay Play Palette, the brand revealed it is launching another gorgeous eye shadow set for Fall 2017. The newbie is called the Tarte Tartelette Toasted Palette, and here's what we know so far.

Well, first we have to wait until Fall to get our hands on it. The packaging is a chic tortoiseshell case. Inside it has 12 neutral, warm-toned shade than range from peach to copper. This will definitely be a tool to help you create a "toasty" brown smoky eye. From what we can make out from the boomerang, the colors are inspired by autumn themes, like fire places. Sounds cozy!

We've reached out to the brand for more info, so stay tuned!