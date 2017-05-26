 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Everything We Know About Tarte's New Toasted Fall Palette So Far
Beauty Trends
5 New Products You Absolutely Need From Sephora Collection's Fall Lineup
Beauty News
These Temporary Tattoos Aren't Just Gorgeous — They're Also Scented
Hair Tutorials
You Guys, Octopus Buns Are SO In Right Now

Tarte Tartelette Toasted Palette Instagram

Everything We Know About Tarte's New Toasted Fall Palette So Far

A post shared by Tarte Cosmetics (@tartecosmetics) on

Just when you were getting all jazzed up about the Tarte Clay Play Palette, the brand revealed it is launching another gorgeous eye shadow set for Fall 2017. The newbie is called the Tarte Tartelette Toasted Palette, and here's what we know so far.

Well, first we have to wait until Fall to get our hands on it. The packaging is a chic tortoiseshell case. Inside it has 12 neutral, warm-toned shade than range from peach to copper. This will definitely be a tool to help you create a "toasty" brown smoky eye. From what we can make out from the boomerang, the colors are inspired by autumn themes, like fire places. Sounds cozy!

We've reached out to the brand for more info, so stay tuned!

Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty ShoppingPaletteTarteBeauty ProductsMakeup
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Sephora
by Monique Valeris
Flame Nail Art
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
Tarte and Ulta's Double Duty Beauty Palette Naming Contest
Ulta Beauty
Act Fast! You Can Help Name Tarte and Ulta Beauty's Upcoming Palette
by Victoria Messina
Beauty Trends
by Tori-Crowther
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
New Tarte Launch April 2017
Beauty News
14 of Your Theories on What the New Tarte Launch Is
by Lauren Levinson
Kat Von D Shade & Light Glimmer Palette
Beauty News
Get Ready to Lose Your Sh*T: Kat Von D Is Launching a Shade & Light Glimmer Palette!
by Lauren Levinson
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Tarte 7-Piece Custom Beauty Kit | May 2017
Beauty News
You Can Get a Makeup Bag Stuffed With Tarte For Only $63 — but There's a Catch
by Emily Orofino
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Tarte Unicorn Makeup
Beauty News
There Are 5 More Magical Tarte Unicorn Products You Need Right Now
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds