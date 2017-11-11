10 Products You Need From Nordstrom's Fall Beauty Sale — From Bobbi Brown to MAC

While everyone else is sitting around waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can get ahead on your discount shopping because Nordstrom is having an amazing beauty sale from now until Nov. 12 (with select items up to 60 percent off). There's no shortage of popular brands either: from a T3 hair dryer to a MAC makeup set, you'll want to check out these deals. So hurry up and grab your credit card, because these prices won't last long. Not to worry, we made it easy and did the shopping for you. Check out these hot products.