Nostril Hair Extensions Exist, and I Just Threw My Computer Out the Window

A post shared by GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

OK, so we were on board with squiggle brows. Wavy lips didn't faze us. Heck, even booty glitter was something we'd maybe try on a dare. But ladies and gentlemen, we need to talk about nostril hair extensions.

An Instagram post that was first spotted by Allure currently has the Internet very confused and a little afraid. That's because a user named GretChen Chen decorated her nostrils with curled fake eyelashes, and whether she meant to or not, a trend has been born.

This is perhaps the least wearable of 2017's beauty trends, and GretChen told POPSUGAR that's kind of the point. According to the trendsetter, "I just feel it's boring to have hair extensions on a normal place." Well said!

Even though this style comes out of nowhere, I do appreciate any makeup enthusiast's desire to get a little wild now and then. Beauty junkies, if you don't give a f*ck and you're proud, let the world know that you're doing you via nostril hair extensions. I'll probably rock this look on my next Tinder date to show potential boos that "I'm not like other girls."

On a purely aesthetic note, the falsies are pretty gorgeous to begin with. Looping the "extensions" in a circle is somewhat hypnotizing and gives off a cool optical illusion effect.

Sure, this is not the style we hoped for, but maybe it is the one 2017 deserves. If you want to rock nostril hair extensions this Halloween, or any day, go for it.