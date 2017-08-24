 Skip Nav
I Tried This Blow Dryer Nozzle From Amazon, and Holy Sh*t, It Made My Hair So Shiny

Last year when I went to visit my family for the holidays, my mom walked in with a blowout so smooth and glossy I audibly gasped. "Excuse me, what did you do to your hair?" I asked her. She looked like a damn movie star. "It's the Nozzle Dazzle!" she said. I just about spit out my drink at the funny name, but she went on to explain that her hairstylist at PS Hair Studio in the Bay Area had used a hair dryer extension on her that she loved so much, she bought it herself. I was convinced that this thing really worked, so I bought one too for $20 on Amazon.

The Nozzle Dazzle fits on the end of a standard blow dryer. It's a black nozzle with two metal rollers on the end. When you give yourself a blowout, you drag the Nozzle Dazzle along the top of your hair (yes, let it actually touch your tresses) as you comb it through. I start with damp hair and use a round metal brush as I pull my strands down from root to tip. The metal rollers get extremely hot, so make sure you spray a thermal protector on your locks before getting started; it will prevent damage.

The result is silky-smooth hair that has crazy-good shine. Every time I use the Nozzle Dazzle, friends ask me if I went to a salon to get a blowout. The reality is that I do it right at home. Not only does it make my hair lustrous, it also cuts drying time in half. I have a lot of hair, so much that it can sometimes take an hour to dry it with a regular hair dryer. By adding the Nozzle Dazzle to my routine, it now only takes about 20-30 minutes.

I'm not being dramatic when I say that this nifty little extension changed my hair game forever. I have even convinced multiple coworkers to buy one for themselves, and they're all thrilled with their purchase. Now I'm begging you to buy one — your hair will look better than it ever has. Read on to see the Nozzle Dazzle in action so you can visualize how it actually works.

Be in Beauty Nozzle Dazzle
$20
Buy Now
Be in Beauty Nozzle Dazzle
Here's what it looks like once I push it on the end of my blow dryer. It just adds about two inches of length to the end, so you don't feel much of a weight difference when you pick it up. Once you turn on your blow dryer, don't touch those metal rollers! They're going to get insanely hot.
Here's the Nozzle Dazzle in action. It's really easy to maneuver; the rollers glide right over my hair with no trouble at all. When I get to the tips of my hair, I turn my brush under a bit to get smooth ends. I am not a professional stylist in any way and I find using this to be a breeze.
Here's the finished product. I have long hair, but friends with shorter lengths have also tried the Nozzle Dazzle and loved the results. Honestly, I don't think I can ever dry my hair again without the little device. I'm devoted. If you use it just once, I know you'll be just as obsessed as me.
