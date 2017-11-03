 Skip Nav

Oui Shave 24-Karat Gold Razor

This $96 Gold Razor Brings 24-Karat Magic to Your Legs

It's cold outside, I'm single, and as a perennially broke 20-something, I have no beach vacations on the horizon, so I'm pretty much done with shaving for the next five months. That is, I was done with shaving until I saw this Oui Shave Kit ($96) that includes a 24-karat gold razor. Now, I might have to amend my no-shave Winter rule.

This kit, although pricey, pretty much makes your hair removal collection complete. I'll break it down for you: along with the aforementioned, Bruno Mars-approved razor, you'll also get a pack of 10 blades and a bottle of Neroli shave oil. Plus, according to Oui, this blade is "engineered to be irritation-free" and "makes shaving a pleasure."

Oui, Imma let you finish, but Halo Top is a pleasure. A seat on the subway at rush hour is a pleasure. Steve's Stranger Things hair is a gosh darn pleasure. Shaving is not a pleasure.

ADVERTISEMENT

But after reading the reviews of this razor, it looks like I'm going to have to eat my words (along with all that Halo Top). In fact, as far as most shoppers are concerned, Oui has come through on its promise — and more. "This razor is every woman's dream," one wrote. "It makes shaving feel like a luxury spa experience." What now?

According to another, "Shaving is no longer a mundane task to be accomplished in the shower, but a luxurious, rewarding, act of self-care." Are you shook right now, too? I didn't know a razor review could make me feel so empowered.

If you want to bring 24-karat magic to your legs, be sure to preorder this bad boy on Oui Shave's site. It will ship out the week of Nov. 27, so until then, let the hair grow proudly.

Oui Shave Kit
$96
from ouishave.com
Buy Now
OuiBeauty Products ReviewBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingBody CareHair RemovalBeauty ProductsSkin Care
Shop Story
Read Story
Oui Shave Kit
from ouishave.com
$96
Shop More
Fresh Hand Treatments SHOP MORE
Fresh
Seaberry Nourishing Hand Cream, 2.3 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$23
Fresh
Seaberry Nourishing Hand Cream
from Sephora
$23
FarmHouse Fresh
Marshmallow Melt Shea Butter Hand Cream
from DERMSTORE
$14
FarmHouse Fresh
Hello Yellow Shea Butter Hand Cream
from DERMSTORE
$14
FarmHouse Fresh
Fluffy Bunny Shea Butter Hand Cream
from DERMSTORE
$14
NARS Lipstick SHOP MORE
NARS
Audacious Lipstick - Angela
from Nordstrom
$34
NARS
Lipstick - Afghan Red (Sa)
from Nordstrom
$28
NARS
Semi Matte Lipstick - Jungle Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$27
NARS
Audacious Lipstick
from Bloomingdale's
$34
NARS
Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil - Bahama
from Nordstrom
$27
NARS Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Thoughtful Gifts to Give According to Your Best Friend's Zodiac Sign
by Kate McKenna
Gift Guide
25 Stocking Stuffers That Are on Every Fashion Girl's Wish List — All From Net-a-Porter
by Krista Jones
Makeup
These Are the Best No-Fail Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone
by Arianna Davis
Celebrity Makeup
These Are the Best Celebrity Makeup Looks of 2016
by Vivian Nunez
NARS Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
valerie_dittner
themilleraffect
thedivadaily
lowstoluxe
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds