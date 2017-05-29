5/29/17 5/29/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Makeup Palettes Palettes Memorial Day Sale 2017 The 7 Best Palettes on Sale For Memorial Day Weekend — All Under $40 May 29, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams First Published: May 26, 2017 710 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. As your vacation plans ramp up, you're going to need an easy, seamless beauty routine. Using makeup palettes is a smart choice because a variety of colors or products are packed into one simple case. Luckily, we found some amazing Memorial Day weekend deals that are hard to resist. Give one of these amazing palettes a try for the fraction of the cost. You only have a few days to act on these sales, so jump on them while you can! Related9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50 Shop Brands Smashbox · M·A·C · Bobbi Brown · Tarte · Too Faced Smashbox Full Exposure Eyeshadow Palette The Smashbox Full Exposure Eyeshadow Palette ($29, originally $52) includes 14 universally flattering neutral shades. You'll also get a Four-Hour Shadow Primer sample as an extra gift. Smashbox Full Exposure Eyeshadow Palette $52 $29 from Macy's Buy Now See more Smashbox Eye Makeup MAC Tropical Cool Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette The pocket-sized MAC Tropical Cool Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette ($19, originally $32) is a great Summer investment. The electric hues come in an array of textures ranging from matte to satin. M·A·C MAC Tropical Cool Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette - Tropic Cool Times Nine $32 $19.20 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more M·A·C Eye Shadow Bobbi Brown Peach Illuminating Cheek Palette Get your glow on with the Bobbi Brown Peach Illuminating Cheek Palette ($38, originally $50). It includes a bronzer, blush, and highlighter that will give you a sun-kissed look. Bobbi Brown Peach Illuminating Cheek Palette - Havana Brights Collection $50 $37.50 from Macy's Buy Now See more Bobbi Brown Face Blush Tarte Make Believe in Yourself Eye + Cheek Palette A combination of eye shadows and highlighter comes in this Tarte Make Believe in Yourself Palette ($30, originally $40). The palette formula includes Amazonian clay and mineral pigments that make the product smooth and blendable. Tarte Make Believe in Yourself Eye + Cheek Palette $40 $30 from Macy's Buy Now See more Tarte Eye Makeup UO Eyeshadow Palette Take an extra 20 percent off of this UO Eyeshadow Palette ($16) filled with shimmery shades that work for both daytime and evening looks. UO Eyeshadow Palette $16 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Smashbox Photo Matte Eyes Eyeshadow Palette Each shade in the Smashbox Photo Matte Eyes Eyeshadow Palette ($29, originally $49) has multiple purposes — they can all be used as brow powders and eyeliners as well. It also comes with a great double-sided makeup brush. Smashbox Photo Matte Eyes Eyeshadow Palette $49 $29 from Macy's Buy Now See more Smashbox Eye Makeup Too Faced Funfetti Eye Shadow Collection The Too Faced Funfetti Eye Shadow Collection ($36, originally $42) includes pigment-rich colors that will pop against your skin. Our favorite shade, After Party, catches the light and makes your eyelids shimmer like they never have before. Too Faced Funfetti Eye Shadow Collection $42 $36 from HSN Buy Now See more Too Faced Eye Shadow Share this post Makeup PalettesBeauty ShoppingMemorial DayShopping