The 7 Best Palettes on Sale For Memorial Day Weekend — All Under $40

As your vacation plans ramp up, you're going to need an easy, seamless beauty routine. Using makeup palettes is a smart choice because a variety of colors or products are packed into one simple case. Luckily, we found some amazing Memorial Day weekend deals that are hard to resist. Give one of these amazing palettes a try for the fraction of the cost. You only have a few days to act on these sales, so jump on them while you can!

Smashbox Full Exposure Eyeshadow Palette
Smashbox Full Exposure Eyeshadow Palette

The Smashbox Full Exposure Eyeshadow Palette ($29, originally $52) includes 14 universally flattering neutral shades. You'll also get a Four-Hour Shadow Primer sample as an extra gift.

MAC Tropical Cool Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette
MAC Tropical Cool Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette

The pocket-sized MAC Tropical Cool Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette ($19, originally $32) is a great Summer investment. The electric hues come in an array of textures ranging from matte to satin.

MAC Tropical Cool Times Nine Eyeshadow Palette - Tropic Cool Times Nine
$32 $19.20
Bobbi Brown Peach Illuminating Cheek Palette
Bobbi Brown Peach Illuminating Cheek Palette

Get your glow on with the Bobbi Brown Peach Illuminating Cheek Palette ($38, originally $50). It includes a bronzer, blush, and highlighter that will give you a sun-kissed look.

Peach Illuminating Cheek Palette - Havana Brights Collection
$50 $37.50
Tarte Make Believe in Yourself Eye + Cheek Palette
Tarte Make Believe in Yourself Eye + Cheek Palette

A combination of eye shadows and highlighter comes in this Tarte Make Believe in Yourself Palette ($30, originally $40). The palette formula includes Amazonian clay and mineral pigments that make the product smooth and blendable.

Make Believe in Yourself Eye + Cheek Palette
$40 $30
UO Eyeshadow Palette
UO Eyeshadow Palette

Take an extra 20 percent off of this UO Eyeshadow Palette ($16) filled with shimmery shades that work for both daytime and evening looks.

Smashbox Photo Matte Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
Smashbox Photo Matte Eyes Eyeshadow Palette

Each shade in the Smashbox Photo Matte Eyes Eyeshadow Palette ($29, originally $49) has multiple purposes — they can all be used as brow powders and eyeliners as well. It also comes with a great double-sided makeup brush.

Photo Matte Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
$49 $29
Too Faced Funfetti Eye Shadow Collection
Too Faced Funfetti Eye Shadow Collection

The Too Faced Funfetti Eye Shadow Collection ($36, originally $42) includes pigment-rich colors that will pop against your skin. Our favorite shade, After Party, catches the light and makes your eyelids shimmer like they never have before.

Funfetti Eye Shadow Collection
$42 $36
