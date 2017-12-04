 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
"PB & J Hair" Is the Newest Color Trend Taking Over Instagram (and Your Lunchbox)
Holiday Beauty
Add Festive Flair to Your Hair With This Sparkling Tinsel Rope Braid DIY
Beauty News
Women of Color Speak Out on What Victoria's Secret Did So, So Right at This Year's Show
Nails
22 Chic Autumn Nail Colors You'll Want to Buy ASAP
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
"PB & J Hair" Is the Newest Color Trend Taking Over Instagram (and Your Lunchbox)

There doesn't need to be a cafeteria food fight for your favorite nostalgic snack to jump out of your lunchbox and onto your hair . . . just ask the folks rocking the new color trend, "peanut butter and jelly hair."

Maryland-based stylist and rainbow hair enthusiast Megan Schipani coined the phrase after a look fashioned with berry-purple hues and caramel balayage highlights, and we're absolutely obsessed. The multidimensional hairstyle is equal parts elevated and nostalgic, allowing the wearer to have fun with pops of color without going full-blown rainbow unicorn.

"It is always a huge help for a stylist to have visuals since we are pretty visual to begin with," the stylist told Allure of her hair color creation. But don't just bring in a photo of your favorite lunch ingredients — we've rounded up several examples of PB&J hair to inspire your next hairstyle.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty TrendsHair ColorHair
Beauty News
This 1 Vintage Hairstyle Just Saw a 600 Percent Increase in Pinterest Searches
by Alaina Demopoulos
Natural Hair at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Beauty News
22 Times Natural Hair Won the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
by Alaina Demopoulos
Best Bridal Hair Ideas
DIY Beauty
8 DIY Bridal Hair Ideas That Will Make You Ditch Your Stylist on the Big Day
by Lauren Levinson
Glitter Makeup For Holidays
Holiday Beauty
50 Glitter Makeup Products That'll Make Your Face Sparkle Like a Christmas Tree
by Kristina Rodulfo
ApotheCARE Essentials Skincare and Haircare
Beauty News
Match Your Hair Products to Your Skin Care With This New, Natural Drugstore Line
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds