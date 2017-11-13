Philosophy's New Sparkly Snow Globe Perfume Is Minimalist Perfection

 Skip Nav
Philosophy's Amazing Grace Shower Gel is a time-honored staple that's graced many showers in its day. If you're like me, you hoard its many incarnations (what's good, Pumpkin Icing?). So Philosophy-philes, take out your wallets, because the brand just released a limited-edition perfume that's totally gorgeous — both inside and out of its chic, see-through bottle.

The soft, slightly sweet scent that you probably know as the Amazing Grace Perfume (a spray spinoff of the popular gel) is now available in a holiday form called Snow Globe ($48). This means you don't have to take a shower to douse yourself in this fragrance — just a few spritzes will do the trick.

While the soft pink packaging would make it a perfect gift for the beauty minimalist, you could also just keep it for yourself. Its clean, bergamot and muguet blossom scent provides an instant pick-me-up, even in the midst of stressful holiday shopping or cooking.

