5-Minute Makeup Routine For Moms on the First Day of School

During the Summer months, most women wear less makeup. Sun-kissed skin often needs less coverage, and vacation days are spent lounging at pools or beaches where we don't have to worry as much about how we look.

Before we know it, our luxurious warm-weather days come to a screeching halt, and we find ourselves back at school drop-off — or even worse . . . the bus stop. If you're a mom, you might not want to have a full face on for those back-to-school mornings. As a mother and a working makeup artist, I have some simple hacks to get you looking fresh in a flash. Wake up just five minutes earlier to do these six easy steps and you will look glam and ready to face another school year.