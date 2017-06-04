 Skip Nav
Add Some Color to Your Summer Style With Rainbow Nail Art

While punchy shades of coral and tomato are more common choices for manicures in Summer, we're making a case for rainbow. For those of us who aren't quite brave enough to sport vibrant strands, we're showing off colorful claws in honor of Pride Month. Fun and festive nail art is an easy way to show support for the LGBTQ community, so we dug up some of the best brilliant nail art ideas on Instagram to inspire you. Don't forget, rainbow is basically a neutral.

