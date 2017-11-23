 Skip Nav
Guys, This Isn't a Drill: Real Techniques Has Created a Travel Case For Your Makeup Sponge

Today on "life changing products that should have been in our lives sooner", the Real Techniques Complexion Sponge and Travel Case ($7)! If you've got used to coping with a damp and dirty sponge in your travel makeup bag, you'll know how life-changing this invention is.

The set comes with a brand new sponge and a shiny orange casing to match, which will protect your sponge from dirt, lint, and makeup residue. It even has breathing holes so you can put your sponge away while it's still damp, safe in the knowledge it'll dry like normal. It's a perfect for traveling and a great purse essential for touch ups on the go, safe from the dreaded worry of germs and bacteria. Reviewers are loving the product so far saying, "I've always loved my Miracle Complexion Sponge but hated that it was just thrown into my makeup bag with all my other products. The travel case ensures it says clean and sanitary! Love it!"

Since you're being super organized with your sponge, you might also need a case for your lashes too. Luckily, we've found the perfect eyelash case and you might even have one lying around your house somewhere. Plus, if you're a Real Techniques beauty sponge addict, you definitely need this advent calendar too!

Image Sources: Courtesy of Real Techniques and Twitter user @amarieproctor
Real Techniques Complexion Sponge and Travel Case
$7
from realtechniques.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
