These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
E.L.F. Just Released Highlighter Liquids Perfect For an On-the-Go Glow
Proof That Everyone (Even You!) Can Pull Off the Rainbow Brows Trend

Reddit Succulent Beauty Look

1 Woman Turned Herself Into a Succulent, Because That's Where We Are Now as a Society

Moss and Succulents from MakeupAddiction

In case you've been living in a (moss-free) cave for the past year, allow me to let you in on a little trend: succulents are hot as hell right now. This could be due to the fact that these plants are seemingly immortal (I don't remember the last time I watered my terrarium, but nevertheless, she persists). And now, the green plant craze has made it to your face, as shown by one Redditor's latest endeavor: succulent makeup.

In a look posted to Reddit's Makeup Addiction page, user Ofl0ra sported an earthy color scheme of heather green and tan-pink eye shadow, lipstick, and blush. She also truly went for it by tinting her brows to match her fern-hued hair. But the true pièce de résistance? Her moss-adorned flat brim, which we'll probably see all over Spring 2018 runways.

So there you have it: if you are over this whole "being a human in 2017" thing, go ahead and turn yourself into a plant.

