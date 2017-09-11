Reverse Winged Liner Is a New Trend That'll Leave You Totally Confused

Stranger Things doesn't return to Netflix until October, but you'll already feel like you've landed in The Upside Down when you see the latest beauty trend on Instagram.

Black winged liner is a classic look that never goes wrong — but it's safe. It's no wonder a couple of makeup enthusiasts have been experimenting with a new take by reversing the cat eye. Instead of angling liquid liner so it comes from the outer corner, they're applying it upwards from the inner corner. The rest of the makeup is done as usual, which is why it has us doing a double take.

Compared to other social media beauty trends (hello, squiggle everything), it's actually simple enough for anyone to try out. Would you? Take a look at some examples, ahead.