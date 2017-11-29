 Skip Nav
This $17 Revlon Hair Dryer Is Going Viral on Amazon — It Dries Your Hair Lightning-Fast

This $17 Revlon Hair Dryer Is Going Viral on Amazon — It Dries Your Hair Lightning-Fast

I have a lot of hair, so drying it can be a total pain in the neck . . . literally. That's why I was so excited to hear about the Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer ($17), which is supposed to work crazy-fast without creating any frizz. It's currently a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, and for good reason.

The dryer has almost 1,000 customer reviews, and 67 percent of buyers give it a five-star rating. "My hair instantly feels healthier, thicker and softer using this hair dryer," one reviewer wrote. "Drys fast too." The device uses infrared heat technology to speed up the drying process while creating plenty of shine and smoothness. It also comes with two attachments: a diffuser and a concentrator. Both pieces are intended to give you more control over your blowout.

There are two heat and two speed settings on the handle, as well as a cool-shot button. We are so impressed with the features and accessories that come along with this dryer for such a low price. Who is ready to give this product a try? If it saves time, we are all for it!

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
