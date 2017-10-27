 Skip Nav
30 Roman Numeral Tattoos That Will Mark Your Most Memorable Date

Even if you consider yourself more of a word gal than a number person, you should definitely consider getting a Roman numeral tattoo. Everyone has a number, date, or time that they find meaningful, whether it's a wedding anniversary, a loved one's birthday, or a lucky number. Why not commemorate it permanently with a sleek and timeless Roman numeral tattoo? It's also easy to incorporate an infinity sign or arrow ink with this style, should you want to double up on trends! Read on for some pretty placement ideas.

Sexy Sleeve
Chic Shoulder
Sweet Sister
Ring Around the Rosie
Hot on Your Heels
Look Back at It
Four Flair
Sexy Spine
Stack 'Em Up
Love Is Forever
Five Feet Tall
Arrow Art
Aural Accessory
Fierce Five
Fabulous Foot
Ghost Tat
Nine Lives
Beautiful Bracelet
Three Best Friends
Finger Flair
Two Cute
Kick Your Heels Up
Fantastic Forearm
Nice Nape
Sweet Sparrow
Seventeen Squared
Heart It
Five in Flight
Four-Ever
Three's the Charm
