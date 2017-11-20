 Skip Nav
10 Chic Rose Gold Makeup Brush Gifts to Upgrade Any Vanity
10 Chic Rose Gold Makeup Brush Gifts to Upgrade Any Vanity

Silver and gold, while classic, have been hogging the spotlight for too long. It's no wonder the beauty world seems so enamored with rose gold lately. The fresh take on metallics has been appearing again and again in palettes and highlighters — it only makes sense to extend the trend to beauty tools as well.

If you're holiday shopping, we guarantee the beauty junkie in your life will fall hard for a new set of makeup brushes in the trendy hue. After taking a look ahead at all the sets we hunted down, however, you might end up wanting to put them at on the top of your wish list too.

Wayne Goss The Air-Brush
$40
from beautylish.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Brushes & Applicators Sets
Bh cosmetics 11 Piece Makeup Brush Set
$23
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Brushes & Applicators Sets
DermStore Rose Gold Prestige Brush Set
$30
from dermstore.com
Buy Now
The Makeup Box London 8-Piece Makeup Brush Set
$48
from etsy.com
Buy Now
TC Sweet Home 15-Piece Rose Gold Brush Set
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
La Sante Artist Collection Luxurious 10-Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set
$32
from overstock.com
Buy Now
M·A·C
MAC Snow Ball Mini Brush Kit
$29.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more M·A·C Brushes & Applicators
Coshine 10-Piece Mermaid Brush Set
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Love Culture Rose Gold Kabuki Contour Brush
$12
from loveculture.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenHoliday BeautyMakeup BrushesBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingRose GoldHolidayBeauty Products
